BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter.
BHP Group Stock Up 0.9 %
BHP traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on BHP Group
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.