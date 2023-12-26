BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.9 %

BHP traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

