Bird Construction Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.44.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.7012987 earnings per share for the current year.

BDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.31.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

