BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,919 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

