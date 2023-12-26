Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.21

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 434577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.49 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 52.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.