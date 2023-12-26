BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.67 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $301.09 or 0.00704871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $45.67 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,481 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,693,545.4396419. The last known price of BNB is 265.93291424 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1921 active market(s) with $791,875,171.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
