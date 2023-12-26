BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.67 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $301.09 or 0.00704871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $45.67 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,693,481 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,693,545.4396419. The last known price of BNB is 265.93291424 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1921 active market(s) with $791,875,171.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

