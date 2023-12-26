Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
BPF.UN traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a current ratio of 25.63 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.61. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$16.84.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
