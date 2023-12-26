Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 257,887 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,887 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.79% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $75,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,410 shares of company stock worth $5,753,919 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.0 %

BJ opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

