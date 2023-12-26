Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 41,514 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Waters worth $156,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Waters by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 0.1 %

WAT opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.66 and a 200-day moving average of $273.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.