Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $53.52 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.53% of InterDigital worth $53,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $175,873. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

