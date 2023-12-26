Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $80.23 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.