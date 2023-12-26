Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.03% of Texas Roadhouse worth $66,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $591,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,300. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.