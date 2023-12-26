Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Qualys comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.17% of Qualys worth $121,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $14,892,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $14,095,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Qualys by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total value of $813,913.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $3,758,743. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.