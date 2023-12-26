Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,619 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $51,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $187.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.