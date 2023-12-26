Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 39,558 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,558 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.33% of Avery Dennison worth $48,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.25. 8,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,423. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.