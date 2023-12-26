Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 46,965 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,965 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.41% of Cactus worth $96,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $57.40.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.