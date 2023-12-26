Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after acquiring an additional 202,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

