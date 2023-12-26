Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

