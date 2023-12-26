Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 40,454 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

