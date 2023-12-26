Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,874,217,000 after purchasing an additional 153,212,783 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,985,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,771,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $102.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $102.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

