Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.90 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after acquiring an additional 306,660,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,052,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,903,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,395,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 290.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,329. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

