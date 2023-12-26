Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWF stock opened at $302.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.