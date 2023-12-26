Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 3.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4619 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

