Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487,744 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 365.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 314,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

