British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTLCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on British Land

British Land Price Performance

British Land Increases Dividend

Shares of BTLCY opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.1049 dividend. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.