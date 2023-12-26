Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $956.55 and a 200-day moving average of $896.16. The firm has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.45 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

