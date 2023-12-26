Brokerages Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price at $41.91

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $45.72.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
