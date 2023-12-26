Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 15th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TSE BDIV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.89. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.74 and a 12 month high of C$18.46.

