Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.34

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $98.22, with a volume of 8633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

