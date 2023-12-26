Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$415.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. In other news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

