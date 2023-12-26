Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.51. The company had a trading volume of 38,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,640. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The company has a market cap of C$415.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOM.U

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. In other news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.