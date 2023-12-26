Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3091 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TDSD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.18. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $23.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 13% from peak to trough.

