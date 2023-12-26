Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3256 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TDSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $23.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.98% of Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 16 ETF (TDSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 16% from peak to trough.

