Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Announces Dividend of $0.72

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.718 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

