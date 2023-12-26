Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) to Issue $0.72 Dividend

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.718 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

