Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.65

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6504 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

NASDAQ CLSC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.93. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,869. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

