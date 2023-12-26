Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5262 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Price Performance

CLSM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.77. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,048. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the third quarter worth $467,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.