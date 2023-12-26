Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.53 on December 29th

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5262 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

CLSM stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $20.77. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,048. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $21.16.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSM. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.