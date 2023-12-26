Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.38

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.38 and last traded at $85.89, with a volume of 4242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Cabot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.