Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

