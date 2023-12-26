Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $24.68.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
