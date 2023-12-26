Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHW remained flat at $5.82 on Tuesday. 7,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

