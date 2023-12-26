Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of CPZ traded up 0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,593. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.89.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 15,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.77 per share, for a total transaction of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 731,233.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

