Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. 672,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,114. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

