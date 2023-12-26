Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Stock Down 0.1 %
ADBE traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $598.00. The company had a trading volume of 186,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $272.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
