Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 415,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

