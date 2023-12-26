Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 911.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,406.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of GD traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $255.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
