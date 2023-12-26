Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 911.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1,406.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $255.54. The stock had a trading volume of 150,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.