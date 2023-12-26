Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.