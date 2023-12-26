Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

