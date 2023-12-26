Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. 3,134,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.