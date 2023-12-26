Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 97.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Destination XL Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Destination XL Group

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXLG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.54. 77,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,292. The company has a market capitalization of $273.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

