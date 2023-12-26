Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $638,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $488.87. The company had a trading volume of 618,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

