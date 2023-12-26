Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 12,487.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.90. 516,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

