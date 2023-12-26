Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth $313,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $223,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $258,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

QLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 791,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,539,516. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $76.48.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

